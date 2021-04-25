Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has once again set tongues wagging with her latest social media activity.

Miss Nelson has given her fans a glimpse of her glowing skin in a video which has spotted her display her modeling prowess.

She was dressed in a blue-black mini skirt with a white t-shirt as she cat-walked in a hairy black sandal, looking all bubbly as she posed for the camera.

The actress, at a point, gave fans a 360 turn after which she blew kisses to the delight of her fans.

ALSO READ:

The video has drawn massive reactions from social media users as they took to the comment section to make their views known.

Watch the video below: