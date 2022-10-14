Some irate youth who vandalised the Neoplan Police Station have been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

The prosecution has also alleged that the accused persons stole two AK 47 rifles from the police station.

The accused persons are Nasarah Isaac, Forever Adomose, Kweku Kyei, Lamber Akurabilla, Maxwell Ayugi, Faisal Gadafi, Kofi Deri, Abanyoro Nana Yaw, Kofi Samsam, Tawiah Maxwell and Samuel Mbah.

The others are Kwaku Boateng, Henry Collins, Thomas Adorgle, Mustapha Kofi, Gabriel Danso, Prince Anim, Awene Adoko, Awene Oluashegu and Fuseini Adams.

The rest are Conrad Kunle, Mubarak Haruna, Mohammed Ayamga and Daniel Ofori.

They all pleaded not guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and causing unlawful damage when they appeared before the court, presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah.

They are to reappear on October 26, 2022.

Facts

The fact of the case as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, were that on October 9 this year, one Isobah stole a mobile phone belonging to a young man.

He stated that when Isobah was being chased, he jumped into the Odaw River to escape.

“The young man also jumped into the river to retrieve his mobile phone from the said Isobah. In the ensuing struggle over the mobile phone, Isobah got drowned,” he said.

He added that a friend of Isobah jumped into the river and he also got drowned.

“On the same day, the accused persons who have their respective occupations at Kwame Nkrumah Circle organised themselves, marched to the Neoplan Police Station, attacked and vandalised the Charge Office and Station Officer’s office,” Chief Inspector Ahiaboh said.

He further explained that after they had vandalised the Police Station, the accused persons stole two AK 47 rifles kept at the Charge Office.

On October 10, this year, the Police, the prosecutor said, gathered intelligence, arrested the accused persons and retrieved the rifles.

The Prosecutor however stated that they were yet to ascertain the reason the young men attacked the police station, adding that the case was still under investigations.

They were remanded to reappear on October 26, 2022.