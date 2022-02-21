Some irate youth, believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have vandalised the Berekum East NPP office.

The vandals are reported to have thrown stones and other objects at the office, destroying some items in and around the building.

Window glasses, air conditioners and other property were not spared.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the suspects launched another attack at the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Agyei’s house.

The MCE’s car was destroyed and his son hurt in the process.

The incident is beleived to be in connection with the nomination forms picking on Sunday that ended on a rather unsuccessful note.

The party officials have fled for their dear lives.

The police, however, arrived at the scene to restore calm.