The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that effective June 1, 2021, it will begin the operationalisation of 17 Regional and 275 District offices nationwide.

The NIA offices will operate within the usual business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.

NIA has explained this decentralization initiative will increase access to the Ghana Card, other related registration activities and their visibility throughout the nation.

“This is in line with NIA’s statutory mandate to register and issue National Identity cards

(Ghana Cards) to all Ghanaians from age zero to infinity, as well as foreign

nationals lawfully resident in Ghana,” NIA noted in a statement.

The statement further announced a roadmap NIA will adopt to ensure a smooth roll-out of the decentralisation process.

ALSO READ:

The NIA said it will announce in due course the timelines for the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years.

Read the statement below: