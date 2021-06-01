A motorbiker and his passenger are feared dead after two speeding articulator trucks drove over them on the Accra Mall- Achimota stretch of the N1 highway near Nogahill Hotel.

The culprits have since fled the crime scene without trace.

The two travellers were believed to be heading towards the direction of the Achimota Forest when two speeding articulator trucks crashed them.

According to a witness, the two managed to locate themselves between an Uber car and one of the trucks to make way for the trucks and protect themselves.

Unfortunately, one truck knocked the motorcycle down and drove over one of the passengers while the other traveller fell in the lane in which the second truck was travelling on, hence meeting the same fate.

“Both trucks have sped off and the bodies of the persons feared dead are still on the streets with some Neem leaves over them,” the witness said.