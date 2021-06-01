The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lauded a High Court’s order for Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian students it refused enrolment earlier in March.

In March this year, Achimota School issued admission letters to the two students but indicated that they would only be enrolled on condition that they shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the School’s academic regulations .

Taking to social media after Justice Gifty Addo Monday, May 31, ruled in favour of the plaintiff, Mr Ablakwa described the ruling as terrific. He also stated that he is thoroughly happy for the two Rastafarian students; Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea.

The court, in its ruling read by Justice Addo, said the legal counsel of the defendant failed to present a compelling case. She noted that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules of Achimota School.

According to the North Tongu MP, it is imperative for all parties, both victor and the vanquished to accept and enforce the court’s ruling despite opposing ideas.

“Hopefully, all parties would come together based on mutual respect, understanding and compassion in ways that preserve both the iconic reputation of Achimota and the iconic reputation of Achimota and the future of the duo,” he communicated.