One of the parents of the Rastafarian boys says he is ready and willing to enroll his ward in Achimota School following a court order by an Accra High Court to admit the two students.

Speaking on Top Story, Ras Nkrabea said he and the other parent, Mr Marhguy are, however, hesitant to immediately let their kids go to campus because of the possible hostility they may face.

He said that the boys struggled psychologically throughout the ordeal, hence, they do not want them to go through any more traumatic experience in the school because of the court judgement.

“The school is not just for academic education, it is to groom the children into being good human beings. We have just gone through a battle that has damaged the children, so, we are not expecting any hostility from the school.

“So, one of the best ways is to pacify the situation, to show some love, show some concern and welcome them in the school properly,” Mr Nkrabea said.

In March this year, Achimota School issued admission letters to the two students but indicated that they would only be enrolled on condition that they shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the school’s academic regulations.

Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea sued the School’s Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.

The Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

Lawyer for the families, Ras Wayo Tetteh, said that the young boys can be admitted to the school as early as Tuesday, June 1.

However, Mr Nkrabea said there have been concerns raised about how the school will treat his son should he send him to the school and how that treatment will impact on his studies and mental health.

“We are not expecting to go to the school and see teachers show disdain, see teachers showing scorn or wanting to reject the children,” he said.

Mr Nkrabea said they would appreciate it if the school obeys the court order and welcomes the children with open arms.