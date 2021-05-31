Tyrone Marghuy, the Junior High School graduate refused admission by Achimota School, has reacted to an order by an Accra High Court to allow him to pursue his high school education in the school.

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ruled that Achimota School committed an illegality in rejecting two Rastafarian students Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea on grounds of their hairstyle.

The court has, thus, ordered the school to immediately admit the students and allow them to pursue their education.

The two, Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea, were denied admission by the school despite being placed there by the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

In separate rulings, the judge held that the two students deserved to be in the school and thus instructed Achimota School to admit them.

Reacting to the ruling, Tyron Marhguy, who has been vocal ever since the issue broke, said rasta students are free forever.

He wrote: World people, at long last, the battle has ended, Rasta and @marhguy_tyrone is free forever !!!

Achimota, be ready !! This was my first court case, and my first win.