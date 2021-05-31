The two Rastafarian students, who were denied admission by Achimota School, are expected to return to school by next week.

Their lawyer, Ras Tetteh Wayo, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, noted that they would have to go and complete procedures to aid their academic work.

This follows the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court’s order for Achimota School to admit the duo; Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The court, presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

When asked what will be the next line of action if the school defies the court order, Mr Wayo noted they will sue for contempt.

To him, the court has ruled the regulations of the school violate the rights of the students and does not see adherence to be a difficulty for the school.

“The ruling states that they have the right to manifest their religion and that will be through their hair so they are coming back to the school with the blessing of the court.

“We don’t think the school can order them to cut their hair once they start,” he noted.

The students sued the school’s board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.

The applicants asked the court to “declare that the failure and or refusal of the 1st Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll the Applicant on the basis of his Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs and culture characterised by his keeping of Rasta is a violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 constitution, particularly Articles 12(1), 23, 21(1)(b)(c).”