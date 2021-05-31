Several shops have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at the Mankessim market in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Reports indicate the fire started in a wooden structure and spread to other shops in the vicinity, destroying property running into thousands of cedis.

The inferno occurred around 10:20 pm on Sunday, May 30, 2021, with no causalities recorded.

Though the cause of the fire is not immediately known, a witness said some of the shop owners cook and do their house chores in the market before they go home.

The affected shops included drinking bars, Agro-Chemical shops, Provision shops and book shops.

Witnesses bemoaned the delay of the Ghana Fire Service in arriving at the scene as attempts by residents to quench the fire proved futile.