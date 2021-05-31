A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour, has been laid to rest.

The final funeral rites held on Saturday, May 30, 2021, saw President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Bawumia in attendance to pay their last respects.

Other high-profiled personalities and ranking members of the NPP, including the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, National Chairman, Freddie Blay, General Secretary John Boadu, among others were in attendance to mourn with the family.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, his death was reported on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Dr Amoako-Tuffour was a former National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme in the erstwhile John Kufuor administration.

Prior to his death, he was a presidential advisor