A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kwame Amoako-Tuffour, is reported dead.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, his death was reported on Thursday, January 21, 2020.

Dr Amoako-Tuffour was a former National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme in the erstwhile John Kufuor administration.

Prior to his death, he was a presidential advisor.