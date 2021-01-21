The 2020 Sports Writers Association of Ghana Sports Personality of the Year award winner, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, has begun preparations towards the 2020/ 21 Paralympic Games which comes on in Tokyo, Japan.

Nkegbe, who plays wheelchair basketball and races on the wheelchair, was named SWAG Personality of the Year after winning multiple competitions in wheelchair sprint events including the Desert Challenge in the United States of America and qualifying to his fourth Olympics and Paralympics.

The veteran versatile para-athlete has commenced training at the Accra Sports Stadium and his early preparations are geared towards ending his medal drought at the Olympics after three missed attempts.

READ ALSO

Nkegbe’s training at the Stadium is non-residential and forms part of multiple phases to be completed before leaving for Tokyo.

He said the second phase will be residential camping in Cape Coast or Tamale to prepare for the third phace in Switzerland, France or Tunisia to compete in some international events before the Paralympic Games in August.

Qualifying to the Tokyo Olympics which was moved from 2020 to August later this year due to the Covid -19 pandemic makes Nkegbe the sole Ghanaian athlete with the most appearances at the multi sport competition.

He appealed to the government and people of Ghana, companies, the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, the National Sports Authority and the media to support him to realise his dream of getting Ghana first Paralympic medal.