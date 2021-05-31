The SWAG Sports Personality of the Year, Botsyo Nkegbe, placed third in the T54 100m final in the Dessert Challenge in Arizona, America.

The Para Athlete, who has qualified for the Paralympics games in Tokyo, Japan was full of optimism about the race because he had qualified for the T54 100m finals, T400m finals and also T800m finals as well but due to the pressure he exacted on himself, he felt pains around his elbow after his heats in the T54 100 m.

The medical team examined him and he was advised to scrap some of the races that he will feature in because he has overstretched his muscle vein around the elbow and pain was too much but he managed to finish the T 54 100m final in the third position with a time of 14.80s, thus, dropping a second off his qualification time which was 14.81s in the heats.

Botsyo Nkegbe was really down for not competing in the other finals but he told himself that it’s better to heal the pain and participate in the Paralympic Games for Mother Ghana than to continue participating in the Dessert Challenge and miss Tokyo.

He spoke to Alliance Plus Media from his base in Arizona that he is doing well but the problem was he felt the pain that’s why he cancelled the other races.

Nkegbe is very optimistic about participating in the AJC Peachtree Roadrace in Atlanta come the 4th of July and he will register to take part in the Masters’ Race which is for athletes who are over 40 years.

Botsyo will continue to train in the States at the University of Illinois track field with the US national team, all in preparation for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan and he is doing well too.

Botsyo Nkegbe is happy with how Alliance Plus Media is following his exploits in America and wherever he goes and Alliance Plus Media will surely be in Atlanta, Georgia to bring to Ghanaians a live Facebook of the AJC Peachtree Roadrace which he will compete in before coming back to Ghana on the 10th of July 2021.