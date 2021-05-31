The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) says it will start administering coronavirus vaccinations to about 600 Olympic athletes, along with about 1,000 coaches and support staff, from June 1.

The JOC will not reveal the rollout schedule for each sports body but said those travelling overseas will be vaccinated as early as late May at the National Training Center in Tokyo.

Under a deal struck between the International Olympic Committee and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc earlier this month, vaccines were made available to all Olympic participants.

The voluntary mass vaccination will give Japanese Olympians time to be fully vaccinated before the games open on July 23.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, typically taken three weeks apart. Team doctors and Japan Institute of Sports Sciences doctors have been called on to help give the shots.

With two months until the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has fully vaccinated only about two percent.