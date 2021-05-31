Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views after Rastafarian Tyron Iras Marhguy and his colleague, who were denied admission to Achimota School, won their case at the Accra High Court.

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students.

The Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

The issue, as expected, is already trending on social media.

Achimota school in the mud… Rasta man throw one stone😂😂 court say make the kiddies go to school with their locks… 😂😪💘🤪 — Kwaku Abrantie30 (@onipa_nua1) May 31, 2021

The Rasta man won the court case against achimota school.? Herbs go short for Ghana today. pic.twitter.com/yLGjcaK78u — American Borla★ (@visaboyy) May 31, 2021

I’m glad the Court ruled in favor of the Rastafarian boy against Achimota School.

Now…let the floodgates be opened. — Le Roy (@kwadjo_lee) May 31, 2021

Chelsea winning Champions League.

Hearts of Oak topping Ghana Premier League table.

Achimota School loosing their case in court against the Rastafarian students.



What a beautiful week and moment! 🤩🥳 — 1BOR (@borbortorbb) May 31, 2021