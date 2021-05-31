Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views after Rastafarian Tyron Iras Marhguy and his colleague, who were denied admission to Achimota School, won their case at the Accra High Court.
The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students.
The Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students could not be limited by the rules in question.
The issue, as expected, is already trending on social media.
