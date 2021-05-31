Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mr Eazi, has declared himself the king of Afro-dancehall music.

For many years, Shatta Wale has held the self-acclaimed title of Dancehall King after he set the industry on fire following his return from a 10-year rebranding break.

However, Mr Eazi, who is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, took to his official Instagram account to challenge Shatta Wale.

He shared a video of himself freestyling and claimed he’s now the best after his fans applauded him for the solid performance.

Mr Eazi, who is ready for the take-over, noted that Shatta Wale has 24 hours to respond to his freestyle version, lest he kisses goodbye to the title.

The Ghanaian award-winner is yet to respond to the challenge.

Watch video below: