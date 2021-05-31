The La Mankralo Secretariat has clarified a misunderstanding that has arisen over the ownership of some two plots of land at Tseado, a suburb of Accra.

In a press statement issued in that regard, the Secretariat has denied claims of its involvement with a group of people, working on behalf of a Chinese woman who is claiming ownership of the land.

Rather, the Authority confirms the land was sold to Mr Paul Ofori years back and he has been in possession of the said land which he is developing currently.

“The La Mankralo seeks to emphasize that any reports which suggest different ownership is pure fabrication,” the statement said.

The Authority added in its statement that it has shared documents of Mr Paul Ofori’s ownership with the police CID.

Read the full statement below: