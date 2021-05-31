Ghanaian comedian, KSM, says no person in the Ghanaian entertainment industry survives solely on his/her craft.

According to him, all the flashy cars and assets most of the entertainers show off on social media do not depict the true nature of their lives.

He said it is completely false if any industry player boldly comes out to say they are surviving through acting.

The comedian said he can consider singers but those who are into movies survive through other avenues for cash.

“The claim that they are making it all through acting is false. It can’t be unless they are acting in other markets that I don’t know about.

MORE:

“But if it is in the same Ghana market that they release the same Ghana movies in, and they claim that they have made so much money to be able to buy all these other things, it is totally false,” he said.

KSM said that for creatives to make a lot more money they need to invest in other businesses or have jobs on the side that will help rake in other incomes.

“I tell people that I am happy that I have accomplished a bit but it wasn’t because I was doing one show a year or two shows a year at the National Theatre making people laugh, I couldn’t live on that, no, no way.

“So, if you are creative, please it is best to develop other things you can make money from. Sometimes the singing helps because the music industry is a bit different. But if you are acting or you want to get into comedy and do that full time and live on it, please you are misguided,” KSM said.