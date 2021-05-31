A Dutch gaffer is set to be named as the Black Stars new assistant coach to CK Akonnor, according to local media reports.

According to the report, the said coach will join the team this week as they prepare for friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast in Cape Coast.

The choice of the Dutch as an assistant was made by Akonnor who was granted permission to add to his technical team and the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association.

“The coach brought two names for us to choose one, he asked us to give a strong consideration to the first name, a Dutch, before considering the second option, luckily for us, the first name agreed to our terms, and will be announced soon,” the source told 442gh.

David Duncan, who is the assistant coach will be axed from his job. The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko head trainer was named as the deputy coach in January 2020.

The unnamed Dutch trainer will pocket $15,000 as a monthly salary.

The arrival of the coach will be a boost for the Black Stars who have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will also in September play Ethiopia in the first match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.