The two Rastafarian students, who were denied admission to Achimota School because of their dreadlocks, have expressed their profond gratitude to the court for upholding their right to education.

Oheeba Kwaku Nkrabea and Tyron Iras Marhguy, in an interview after the ruling, said they are relieved after months of trauma.

The Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, on Monday, May 31, 2020, ordered Achimota School to admit the Rasta students.

She ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

Reacting to this, Tyron Iras Marhguy said though the litigation could have been avoided, he now believes his dream of becoming an engineer is on cause.

“This ruling means a lot to me because I feel my dreams are not going to be shuttered,” he added.

The past three months, he said, have been very traumatic for him because he had to watch his sisters go to school without him.

“I’m very glad for the speedy trial because I can go back to my plan of fulfilling my dreams,” he added.

For his part, Oheeba Kwaku Nkrabea, who is still in shock, thanked the trial judge for the judgement.

“I am really grateful for the court’s decision and hoping to go to school…I felt I was really lagging but I believed the court will rule for us…,” he said.