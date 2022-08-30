Media personality, Bridget Otoo, has opened up on her shocking experiences as an entrepreneur who has taken it upon herself to give livelihoods to a section of Ghanaian youth.



In the face of the rising unemployment issues, Miss Otoo says her efforts have been paid with one disappointment or the other.



However, she still remains resolute as the bitter experiences make her tougher and strive for the best.



The journalist made these remarks while contributing to the discussion, is the Ghanaian worker trustworthy? on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.



Miss Otoo, who owns a cement shop, as part of her contribution recounted how a sales boy she trusted stole her money after a day’s work.



“I made sure I cooked for them and provided accommodation so they could save these monies as some of them came from far places to work in Accra.



“A lot of them had come and left because they were either not trustworthy or couldn’t carry the bags of cement but Ralph seemed different and won my heart,” she narrated.



The suspect, Ralph she indicated served as a scapegoat after several workers stole from her.



“I put him in charge of a second shop to help with record keeping and selling of the cement and I paid him for the extra services but one day, he decided to bolt with my money after selling bags worth GHS2,000.



“He fled to his hometown, Nkornya while all attempts to reach him proved futile and after I contacted one guy who brought him to work with me, we managed to trace him and went to lay an ambush in the town.

“Thankfully, he was arrested the next day and that was when I realised he spent the money on iPhone and home theatre. We brought him back to Accra where he was subsequently arraigned in court,” she recounted.



The journalist indicated but for the advice of someone on the need for her to punish a worker to serve as a deterrent, a lot more people would have gotten away with similar actions.



These situations, however, did not stop her from being kind to her workers as they have made her more vigilant and ensure every little amount from sales is taken to the bank daily.