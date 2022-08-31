Island Frimpong turned two years on August 30, 2022, and her parents, Fella Makafui and Medikal threw a lavish birthday party for her to celebrate her big day.

The event was held at the residence of Fella Makafui and Medikal. The venue was splashed with pink decor, which could probably be the favourite colour of Island.

In series of photos that have surfaced online, the hottest and freshest two-year-old was spotted having a good time wrapped in her mother’s arms.

They posed and laughed as they look into the camera for the photographer to capture the memorable moment between mother and daughter.

ALSO READ:

Latest video of Fella Makafui’s all grown up daughter warms hearts

For her first party dress, Island was spotted wearing a pink tulle dress.

Her hair was held in a bun, with a magenta pink ribbon shaped in a bow used to hold the bun. She wore pink sandals to complement her look.

Check out the photos and videos as captured by Menscookgh: