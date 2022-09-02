There was a fire outbreak at the private residence of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The incident is said to have occurred around 11:30am at Adjiringanor.

In a video sighted by JoyNews, smoke was seen emanating from the roof of the house.

The video also showed personnel from the Fire Service at the scene of the incident, working to douse the fire.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, available information indicates that only one room got burnt.

Again, no casualty was recorded.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jinapor is currently attending the largest African-focused mining conference in Perth, Western Australia.