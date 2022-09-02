Management of Nhyira FM, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group, has stated that allegations of bribery levelled against one of its presenters, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, are unfounded.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Kumasi Business, Jimmy Aglah, he pointed out that the bribery allegations are ‘unsubstantiated.’

“Preliminary investigation reveal that the allegations are unsubstantiated. The Station engaged all persons mentioned in the allegation and they have all retracted the allegation. The person who made that particular allegation has accordingly apologized,” portions of the release stated.

The release further stated that, “unless subsequent concrete and clear evidence is produced in support of the above allegation against Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, Management of Nhyira FM views this allegation as unfounded.”

“Management of Nhyira FM requires zero tolerance for bribery; and political neutrality and fairness from its members of staff. Its members of staff also strictly abide by these core professional requirements,” Mr. Aglah added.

