The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Eastern Regional Police headquarters has taken over the case involving the mysterious death of two Junior High School (JHS) pupils at Okrakwadwo, a community near Adukrom-Akuapem in the Okere district.

The Regional CID took over the case at the behest of the Regional Commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackah, who is keenly following the case to ensure the suspects are arrested.

The two deceased friends were found lying motionless at the Okrakwadwo community junction of the Koforidua to Adukrom Highway on August 30, 2022, at dawn, hours after they left home Monday evening to allegedly visit their boyfriends at a nearby community, Mintakrom also known as Mile 14.

The girls were seen lying at the roadside with severe head injuries.

They were pronounced dead on arrival at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Akuapem Mampong and the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the respective hospitals awaiting autopsy to establish the cause of death.

The supposed boyfriends are now at large.

No arrest has been made yet.