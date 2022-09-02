The Black Galaxies of Ghana will be hosted on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in the final round of qualifiers of the 2023 CHAN Qualifiers.
The Galaxies having cruised over Benin with a 4-0 aggregate score line, the locally assembled side was paired with the Super Eagles B.
In the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Black Galaxies secured a 2-0 win to hand them an advantage ahead of the return leg this weekend.
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seiju Suraj were on the scoresheet for Ghana.
The playing body and the technical team, led by Annor Walker, with assistance from Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby Mensah left the shores of the country on Friday morning. The team will hold their final training at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium before the game on Saturday.
The winner of the game on aggregate qualifies for the Championship of African Nations [CHAN] in Algeria early next year.
Ghana has failed to qualify for the last three editions of the competition despite having a good record at CHAN tournaments.
The Black Galaxies have twice been in the finals, losing in 2007 to DR Congo in the inaugural edition before penalty shootouts defeat in 2014 to Libya.
READ ALSO
The game has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT.
Below is the Black Galaxies 22-man squad list for Nigeria game:
GOALKEEPERS
Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko
Stephen Kwaku –Great Olympics
Abdulai Iddrisu — Bechem United
DEFENDERS
Konadu Yiadom – Hearts of Oak
Mohammed Alhassan – Hearts of Oak
Samuel Osei Kuffuor – Bechem United
Augustine Randolph — Karela United
Emmanuel Siaw — FC Samartex 1996
Dennis Korsah — Hearts of Oak
Henry Ansu — Berekum Chelsea
MIDFIELDERS
Dominic Nsobila – Accra Lions
Razak Kasim – Great Olympics
Umar Bashiru — Karela United
Maxwell Arthur – Dreams FC
Suraj Seidu – Hearts of Oak
Gladson Awako – Hearts of Oak
FORWARDS
Evans Osei Owusu – Tema Youth
Jonah Atuquaye – Legon Cities
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak
Agyenim Boateng Mensah – Dreams FC
Maxwell Abbey Quaye — Unattached
David Abagna Sanda — Real Tamale United