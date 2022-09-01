Kurt Okraku has insisted that the Black Galaxies must qualify for the 2023 African Nations Championship [CHAN] tournament scheduled in Algeria next year.

The West African country has failed to qualify for the last three editions of the tournament. However, the team has made a bright start having beaten Benin in the first round qualifiers in the 4-0 goal aggregates.

In the final round of games, the Galaxies defeated the Super Eagles B of Nigeria in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.

GFA boss, Kurt Okraku

Ahead of the return leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja this weekend, Mr. Okraku, who is the President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], speaking at the 28th edition of Congress at Prampram, insisted that the team must book a place in the tournament.

He also lauded the technical team for their job so far.

“We must qualify for the African Nations Championship [CHAN] this time around,” he said.

“The technical team, which is led by Annor Walker has done a wonderful job with the Black Galaxies.

“This time around, the team must qualify because they are playing some good football. We must, we must qualify for the CHAN tournament,” he added.

The Black Galaxies will leave the shores of Ghana on Friday for the game. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.