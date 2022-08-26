Annor Walker has assured that the Black Galaxies will beat Nigeria to qualify for the 2023 Championship of African Nations [CHAN] next year.

Ghana has failed to qualify for the last three editions of CHAN hosted in Rwanda, Morocco, and Cameroon.

The team started on a good note with a 4-0 win aggregate and must beat Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers to book a place in the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Algeria next year.

Ahead of the game, Annor Walker, speaking in an interview, insisted that his side will beat their rivals to make a return to the tournament.

“We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game,” confident Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the side told Asempa FM.

“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year,” he added.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT on Sunday.

The next edition of the CHAN tournament is slated for Sunday, January 8 to Tuesday, January 31, 2023.