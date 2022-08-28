The Black Galaxies of Ghana have taken a giant step in their bid to qualify for the 2023 Championship of African Nations [CHAN] qualifiers with an impressive win against Nigeria.

Second-half goals from Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu sealed their win for Annor Walker and his charges.

In the first leg of the final round of qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Galaxies started the game on a good note despite the threat by their rivals in the opening minutes.

The Super Eagles B came close to scoring on the 21st minute, after Baba Tunde’s long corner kick delivery fell on the head of Adamu Abubakar at the far post but the direction was poor as it went out for a restart.

A quick response from the homesters as Dennis Korsah picked up Suraj Seidu in the box with a decent ball from the left but the formal was penalized for controlling with his hands.

David Abagna subbed on for Evans Osei-Wusu, came in on a higher note as his first touch of the ball nearly gave Ghana the lead in the 40th minute but his header from Awako’s free-kick landed on the roof of the post with the game ending goalless in the first half.

In the second half, the Black Galaxies started on an explosive note and came in strongly on their opponents which resulted in a penalty for the host after the ball went off the hand of a Nigerian defender in the box.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stepped up and converted beautifully to put Ghana in front in the 49th minute.

The Ghanaians nearly doubled their lead eight minutes later, after David Abagna combined nicely with Attuquaye but the latter’s drive went wide.

Nigeria breaks in the 60th minute through Johnson Nwobodo who quickly raced his way into the box but was subsequently stopped as the ball rolls over for a wasted corner kick.

The Super Eagles B broke on a counter again from the right with Eugene Martin as the initiator but his cross to the far post was gathered by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Ghana finally doubled their lead with four minutes to full time through Seidu Suraj.

The return leg is scheduled for September 3, 2022, at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Black Galaxies are seeking to book a place in CHAN having missed out in the last three editions.