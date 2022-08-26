Head coach of the Black Galaxies, Annor Walker, has reiterated that his side is ready for their game against Nigeria.

The Black Galaxies will host their rivals at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers.

Annor Walker and his charges defeated Benin on a 4-0 aggregate.

Ahead of the game, the former Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea gaffer is confident his side is ready and will emerge as winners.

He also added that he is bent on steering the side to book a qualification for the CHAN tournament.

“We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game,” he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year,” he added.

The Ghana vs. Nigeria clash is scheduled for 16:00GMT kick-off on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Annor Walker is aiming to end Ghana’s CHAN drought having missed out on the last three editions in Rwanda, Morocco, and Cameroon.

The next edition is slated for Algeria from Sunday, January 8 to Tuesday, January 31, 2023.