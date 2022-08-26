The good works of Ghana Post Managing Director (MD), Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, particularly for reforming, restructuring the postal and parcel courier service, has won the heart of the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku.

Mr Awuku has showered praises on Obour for initiating a new face of Ghana’s premier postal service company.

According to him, Obour has within a very short period embarked on efficient deliverable solutions to streamline courier and parcel postal services in Ghana.

He made this personal observation recently.

Obour, ever since assuming office, has given the digitalisation drive of Ghana Post a big boost.

One of these achievements is the recently introduced Ghana Post Scuttle Parcel Box.

This new intervention is an upgrade of Ghana Posts’ door-to-door receptacle initiative which was launched to help facilitate a more convenient way of postal and courier services delivery to the doorsteps of customers.

“I have personally followed the activities of Ghana Post and I’m indeed impressed about the level of progress since Obour took over as Ghana Post MD.

“The level of seriousness, high spirit, youthful zeal and competence Obour has injected into Ghana Post is highly commendable. It is, therefore, not surprising that President Nana Akufo-Addo is so impressed with what Obour is doing so far,” Mr Awuku said.

“Obour has done extremely well to increase the income base of Ghana Post.

Congratulations to him, together with his brother and Deputy, Kwaku Tabi for the wonderful job they are doing over there.”

He stated that this goes a long way to show that President Akufo-Addo has proven that young people can also deliver when they are given the chance.

Mr Awuku further mentioned that the NLA against this background, will intensify its collaboration with Ghana Post to take charge of delivering most of its documentations.

“The NLA as a government institution also deals with high volumes of documents including a lot of petitions. We are ready to further strengthen our collaboration with Ghana Post to use its Courier services for some of these operations,” he assured.

He added “that is the kind of thing that the president and his government officials hear and it encourages them that the young people are definitely also playing a key role in how development works.

“Yes, already, the people responsible for our postal service were foreign but we have talked to the management for it to be handed over to Ghana Post so it would increase their revenue base.

“I have also seen that he travelled to the UK to visit the Royal Mail, interestingly, if you take a good look at Social Media from the Western perspective and how they still make very good use of their postal services, I’m happy they are trying to introduce something similar here. Looks like now, you can even find a post box in front of your house and when you come out, you may find a token. These are some of the things that help to drive the economy,” he explained.