Two armed robbers met their match when the victims they targeted on the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah region gave up a huge fight.

Per reports from the Sawla District Police Command, ASP De-Graft Adjei, the four victims were traveling from Kong-Tuna as today marks Tuna market day.

Upon reaching a section of the road, six armed men wielding guns and machetes robbed them of GHc10, 200.00.

But, in the process, the victims overpowered two of the robbers, snatched two guns and left them severely injured.

The police ‘Operation Conquer First’ men were dispatched to the scene and found the two robbers dead and also a single-barreled gun was retrieved at the scene.

One of the robbers had his Health Insurance card in his packet and his identity was revealed as 32-year-old Osman Issaka from Bole.

The other deceased is yet to be identified while the bodies have been deposited at the West Gonja District hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.