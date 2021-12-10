Some youth calling itself concerned youth of Agape and adjoining communities have hit the streets to protest over the deplorable nature of their roads.

The youth say their demonstration follows the numerous complaints which have yielded no results, hence, the demo is to mount pressure on the appropriate authorities to fix the deplorable roads.

This situation has forced many residents in the affected areas to walk long distances to board vehicles to their various workplaces.

The convenor of the group, Nathaniel Oduro, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday said they have lost count of the number of assurances given them by authorities to improve the road network.

According to him, several complaints have fallen on deaf ears only to see some heaps of sand on a stretch of road a day to their demonstration.

“We have complained severally but nothing has been done. We saw that they brought some sands and stones to fix the road only when they heard that we will be protesting but the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said it is just a coincidence but we know they are all lies and they hurried just to score political points,” he said.

The group says they want their roads fixed as soon as possible and are ready to deliver their petition to the MCE to ensure that their roads are fixed.

Adom News’ correspondent, who is following them, said the demonstration has been peaceful so far and the police have provided them with the security they need.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Anyan Sowutwuom, Adomako Kissi, said that by next week Friday, if they do not see any sign of fixing the road; he will join them to protest against the bad roads.

He said work is currently ongoing and assured them that their roads will be fixed.

Mr Kissi said his first common fund will be used to fix the roads at Agape.