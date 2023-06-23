The Police are on a manhunt for a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on.

According to witnesses at the scene, the four armed robbers travelling in a black vehicle launched an attack on a bullion van shortly after it parked at the Star Oil Fuel Station near the ECG office at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

In a statement, the Service said their prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased in particular and all personnel in general.

The police have assured the public that the robbers will be arrested to face justice.

