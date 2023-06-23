President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has visited Mohammed Sakina Nasara, the female referee who was assaulted in Tamale last week.

Sakina Nasara suffered physical injuries following the assault but has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

“I know the Regional Football Association has been very supportive since the incident but I also made a stop over to offer you physical support,” Mr Okraku said.

“Together with the Ghana Police Service, we would ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book to ensure justice for you.

“I would like to thank you for your dedication and contribution to football. There are a lot of people who get discouraged by these kinds of unfortunate events in our football but we are committed to fixing the wrongs,” he added.

President Simeon-Okraku was in the company of Northern Regional Football Association’s Alhaji Hassan Rhyzzo and John Ansah, a member of the Safety and Security Committee.

Others included Eugene Nobel, a member of the Division One League Board and Henry Asante Twum – Director of Communications.

Meanwhile, Iddrisu Suheiru Napari was remanded into Police custody on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the offense.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, June 26, 2023.

