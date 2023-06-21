Coach Iddrisu Suheiru Napari has been remanded into police custody by the Tamale District Magistrate Court today, Wednesday, June 21.

The court has adjourned the case to Monday, June 26, 2023.

This was Napari’s first appearance before the Presiding Judge, Justice Issifu Sulemana.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault.

The assault took place during a football match in Tamale, where Coach Napari attacked the female referee, Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara.

Following the incident, both the Ghana Football Association and the Northern Regional Football Association issued a wanted notice for Napari.

However, he surrendered himself to the Northern Regional Police Headquarters on June 19, 2023, after being on the run.

The incident occurred during a Women’s Division 1B League match between Tiyumbu Ladies FC and Soccer Missionaries Ladies at Game Centre 3 on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

In response to the incident, Mr. Napari, also known as Kubli, was relieved of his positions as Assistant Treasurer in the Executive Committee of the Northern Regional Women’s Football Clubs Association and as Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee in the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.