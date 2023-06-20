Police in the Northern Region have arrested coach Iddrisu S. Napari after he assaulted a female referee on Saturday during a Division Two League game in Tamale.

The Tiyumba Ladies coach reported himself to the police station after he remained in hiding since Sunday when he was declared wanted.

He is expected to face prosecution for mercilessly brutalizing the match official.

Referee Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara ended at the Tamale Technical University Hospital after the assault from the male coach but she has subsequently been discharged.

Meanwhile, the coach has been dismissed as the chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee of the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.