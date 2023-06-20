Economic advisor and spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has announced that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has begun campaigning.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, he said that Dr Bawumia has visited 12 constituencies.

“We have started the campaign in Greater Accra. He is currently at Osu Presby, in all we have gone to 12 constituencies since Friday.”

Dr Boako appreciated New Party Party followers in the Greater Accra Region for coming out in their numbers to support the Vice President to file his nomination.

“The Vice President invited all party members, by informing all that he will file nomination on Friday and most party supporters in Greater Accra showed up.”

Dr Bawumia is one of 11 aspirants contesting for the flagbearership position.

Delivering a speech after the submission of the form, on Friday, June 26, 2023 at the party headquarters, he said has his own vision for the country.

