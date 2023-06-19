Private Legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has strongly criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s aspiration to become president.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has nothing new to offer because he has led Ghana into a deep ditch of economic crisis.

“After throwing us into a deep economic grator, the cost of living crisis we’re suffering everything we’re suffering he has the nerves to come back and say he wants to be president. I mean let’s be serious, it’s like a joke, a total joke.

“It’s like we’re being taken for fools. Because these were the very things he sang in 2016 and we voted for him, and then he has not been able to do that and now he comes and says he wants to become president.”

Lawyer Kpebu indicated that Dr Bawumia could have stood the chance if he had resigned earlier as proof of his moral uprightness.

“Birds of a feather flock together. Suppose Bawumia wasn’t like Akufo-Addo, the two of them couldn’t have co-existed in peace and so much harmony. They are of the same mind. The way you have seen President Akufo-Addo is the same way Bawumia is going to turn out to be. Trust me there’ll be no difference.

“If Bawumia was different, if he was very strong, very upright, he would not let corruption flourish and all that. He would have fought President Akufo-Addo, and he would have resigned. But to the extent that he’s kept quiet, he’s stayed in the ship and actually steered the ship to sink please, it’s just a joke. There’s no way, this man is not cut for President,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Dr Bawumia on Friday, June 16, 2023, filed his presidential nomination forms at the New Patriotic Party headquarters in Accra.

