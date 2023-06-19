Two former national superstars, Abdul Razak and Frimpong Manso, have extolled the concept of the community gala competition dubbed MTN Ashantifest 2023 to create unity and unearth talents in the Ashanti Region.

The 1978 African Footballer of the Year, Abdul Razak and top defender Frimpong Manso, who played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko think the community gala is another platform to identify and groom future stars.

The tournament, which will bring excitement to Kumasi, has 16 teams contesting for Ghc20,000 winning prize at stake.

Abdul Razak aka the Golden Boy said at the launch of the 2023 edition “Now the league has ended, no Premiership. No Division One or Division Two. They are all off. This time the MTN Community Gala is coming on that is where we are going to get players so the standard will be very high.”

Frimong Manso expressed that the competition is a big platform for both players and agents to achieve something special.

“There are certain players who don’t get the opportunity of playing at the highest level,” Frimpong Manso said at the launch of the event.

“With this community gala, you get to see players and agents come to the venue [to watch]. They even like those players because they are not affiliated with any club.”

Communities competing include Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

Others are Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

Old Tafo, the reigning champions hope to defend their title but it will not be easy as other teams are coming well prepared.

All participating teams will receive Ghc3,000 each for preparation, and the winner takes home Ghc20,000, the runner-up gets Ghc10,000 and 3rd gets Ghc5,000.