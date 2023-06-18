Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has given a strong signal that a rejection of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming flagbearership race will reinforce the perception that northerners in the party are only suitable for playing second fiddle.

In making a case for the candidature of the Vice President, he said the NPP traces its origin from the Danquah-Busia-Dumbo, and it will only be fair that the Dumbo faction leads the party now since the current and previous leadership represented both Danquah and Busia origins.

Mr Naabu, who is now a paramount chief of Namog Traditional area in the Northern region, however, said failure to follow the succession plan by electing Dr Bawumia will reinforce perceptions that northerners in the party are only suitable for vice president positions.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has come to choose Mahamud Bawumia, he has also filed to be the flagbearer. If this time they don’t vote for him, the Akan reject voting, it means they hate northerners that is simple! They only say we are together by mouth but they don’t mean it! So we northerners we are to learn sense this time. How many northerners have become presidents? Nothing,” he said.

He added in an exclusive interview with JoyNews that “Now if Bawumia is rejected by the Ashantis it means we are not together….some of the MPs or former MPs have started saying that we northerners we are good for Vice so they are insulting us.

“So we don’t know how to become president but only vice? I don’t think it is the best. I’m appealing to everybody to have in mind that at the end of that day, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be voted.”

ALSO READ: