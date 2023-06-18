Yaw Asare alias Yaw Akuapem, believed to be in his 50s, has allegedly shot himself dead at Enye Nyame Den in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The cause of the death is, however, unclear.

Confirming the sad incident to Onua FM, the wife of the deceased, Mary Gyasiwaa, said she was with her husband in their cocoa farm working and eventually he informed her he was moving to their farm to harvest some foodstuff with his gun.

A few minutes after his departure, she heard the sound of a gunshot.

The wife, however, thought it was out of the expedition.

Later, their children went in the direction of the gunshot and found the lifeless body of their father.

The local authorities and the police were informed and, subsequently, the body was sent to Nyinahin Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The Assemblyman for Ahyiresu Electoral Area, Eric Sarpong Nyantakyi, said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been behaving strangely recently in what many suspected to be a mental disorder.

