A supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was on a campaign trail with former President John Mahama in the Assin North constituency of the Central Region has died in an accident.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, left others injured.

The NDC flagbearer took to Twitter to break the unfortunate news as he announced a two-hour suspension of his campaign.

Mr Mahama also commiserated with the bereaved family.

He wrote: I’ve had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame. Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others to the programme. Our condolences to her.

The campaign is in the NDC’s bid to retain the Assin north seat in a bye-election set for June 27, 2023 with its 2020 candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.