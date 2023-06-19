Nigeria emerged triumphant in a thrilling encounter against Sierra Leone, prevailing with a 3-2 scoreline to secure their ticket to play at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

A brace by in-form striker Victor Osimhen helped the Super Eagles to the important away victory that helped the Super Eagles to win the match and secure their qualification for the tournament to be played in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria dominated the early exchanges and in the 19th minute, Osimhen lobbed the ball past Sierra Leone goalkeeper Ibrahim Sessay, igniting jubilation among the Super Eagles contingent.

Just three minutes later, Samuel Chukwueze came close to extending the lead, but his shot veered off target.

With a well-executed assist from Ahmed Musa, Osimhen capitalized on the defense’s neglect and unleashed a magnificent left-footed strike, further cementing the Super Eagles’ advantage.

Osimhen’s brace also propelled him to the top of the scorer rankings with seven goals, surpassing Sadio Mané.

Mustapha Bundu restored hope for the Leone Stars when he struck from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit just before the break.

Sierra Leone emerged from half-time with renewed determination, launching relentless attacks on the Nigerian camp.

Their efforts bore fruit as Augustus Kargbo equalized, levelling the score at 2-2. The momentum clearly favoured the Sierra Leoneans, who continued to create opportunities, albeit leaving gaps for the ever-vigilant Super Eagles.

In the end, it was Kelechi Iheanacho who seized the moment, securing Nigeria’s qualification with a crucial goal. This result also guarantees qualification for Guinea-Bissau.

Cape Verde secure TotalEnergies AFCON qualification with convincing win

Cape Verde showcased their dominance in a resounding 3-1 triumph over Burkina Faso at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde.

The spectators erupted with joy as Bebé opened the scoring in the 7th minute, expertly finishing off a play orchestrated by Cape Verde’s Patrick Andrade.

Comfortable on home turf, the Islanders seized control of the game, leaving their Burkinabe opponents devoid of offensive tactics. A notable instance saw Tapsoba failing to capitalize on an opportunity created by the Cape Verdean defense’s lapse.

While the Blue Sharks impressed offensively, they did encounter some lapses in concentration during defensive transitions. Taking advantage of these moments, Issoufou Dayo found the back of the net with a scrambled finish just before halftime.

As the teams emerged from the locker room, the Burkinabe side failed to regain their composure, losing their captain Bertrand Traoré to injury.

A significant blow for the semi-finalists of the previous TotalEnergies AFCON, who found themselves suffocated by their West African rivals. Fernandes’ 76th-minute strike from the right wing restored the advantage for Cape Verde.

In the dying moments of the game, Andrade delivered the final blow, netting the third goal past Kilian Nikiema. With this remarkable victory, Cape Verde secures their place in the upcoming Côte d’Ivoire tournament, marking a significant achievement for the Blue Sharks.

Mali seal TotalEnergies AFCON spot with commanding win

Mali emerged victorious in a 2-0 triumph over Congo during the CAF TotalEnergies 2023 qualifiers.

The match started with a goalless first half, but the Malian team showcased an entirely different level of play after the break. The Eagles unleashed a series of incisive attacks, ultimately breaking the deadlock through Ibrahima Koné.

Capitalizing on their excellent phases of play, Malian coach Eric Chelle made a few strategic changes.

The introduction of Nene Dorgeles in place of Kamory Doumbia proved to be a winning move, as Dorgeles found the back of the net just four minutes after coming on.

With a 2-0 lead firmly in their grasp, Mali skillfully navigated the rest of the match without conceding.

This victory secures Mali’s qualification for the highly anticipated CAF TotalEnergies Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.