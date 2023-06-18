Ghanaian musician, Kwame Yogot, has accused Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of using his music for political campaigns without his consent.

According to Kwame Yogot, the Vice President has adopted his hit song, ‘Biibi Besi’, and is played at his campaign as heard when he filed nomination for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race.

In a viral video, Kwame Yogot expressed his displeasure and issued a warning to Dr Bawumia and his campaign team, urging them to cease using his music.

The song released in 2021 also features Kuami Eugene.

He questioned how it was possible for someone to use an artist’s music for campaign purposes without their knowledge.

Kwame Yogot emphasized the effort and cost he invested in recording the music, and the potential consequences he might face because of its unauthorized usage in campaigns.

He clarified that he does not support either the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the NPP.

Furthermore, Kwame Yogot pointed out that the NPP should not be using his music because he is the grandson of the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, whom he claimed the party has been disrespecting and disgracing.

