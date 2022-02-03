The Police have shot four robbery suspects dead during a targeted intelligence-led operation on January 22, 2022, at Gbetsile near Afienya in Tema.

The four suspects now deceased, were part of a robbery syndicate that snatched a Toyota Rav4 mini SUV vehicle from a victim under the pretext of selling it the same day in Accra.

A combined Police team of the Anti-Robbery Unit, Intelligence and Surveillance team from the Police Headquarters in partnership with Police officers from Tema Regional Police Command pursued the suspects to a thicket at Gbetsile to get them arrested and retrieve the snatched vehicle.

In the course of the arrest, four of the suspects aggressively attacked a Police Sergeant and they were shot in the process.

The Police succeeded in arresting one of the syndicate members. However, one other escaped.

The four suspects were rushed to the Police Hospital but died shortly while responding to treatment.

The suspect arrested is currently in custody assisting the investigation and the bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Tema Regional Police Command is currently pursuing the suspect who is on the run.

The Police said it will continue to fight crime to make the country safe and peaceful.