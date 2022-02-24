Goalkeepers’ coach for the Black Stars, Richard Kingson, has revealed that 15 players are in line for selection for Ghana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying playoff games against Nigeria.

Following Jojo Wollacott’s shaky performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, football fans have called on the technical handlers to drop the Swindon Town goalie.

Wollacott was settled on as Black Stars’ first choice after Richard Ofori was left out of the tournament due to injury.

Despite the calls to leave out Wollacott, Olele believes the young shot-stopper made no mistakes during the tournament.

“Personally, I know Jojo Wollacott is a very good goalkeeper and I can also throw a question to the public that they should watch the matches very well and they will realise he did not make any mistake in all the three goals he conceded,” the former Ghana captain told Precise FM.

“The public also have their opinion and nothing to challenge about so we are just moving forward and hope for the best,” he added.

READ ALSO

Ahead of the two deciding playoff games in late March, Kingson said he is keeping an eye on 15 goalkeepers including Richard Attah and Ibrahim Danlad of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko respectively.

On Attah and Danlad’s performances in the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League Super Clash over the weekend, Kingson speaking to Accra based Hot FM said: “They played on Sunday, great performances from these two quality goalkeepers and I am sure they will be considered for Black Stars call-ups, their quality is very high.

“I have about 15 goalkeepers I am monitoring for the Black Stars. Some are in Africa, especially Mutawakilu Seidu [of Rangers International, Nigeria], [Joseph] Anang of West Ham United and a host of others,” he added.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 in the first leg before the second leg comes off on March 29 in Abuja.

Ghana is aiming to return to the global showpiece for the fourth time having missed out in the last edition in 2018 in Russia.