FIFA has revised the dates for next months World Cup Qatar 2022 play-offs matches between Ghana and Nigeria.

The fixture, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 24 and Sunday, March 27, has been moved to Friday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The first leg will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium whereas the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar.

Details are as follows:

Match: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoffs – Ghana vs. Nigeria (First Leg)

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Venue: Cape Coast stadium

Kick-off: 19:30Hrs

Match; FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoffs – Nigeria vs. Ghana (Second Leg)

Date; Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Venue: Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja

Kick off: 17:00