Convenor for the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has explained why he did not react to claims of having served as a presidential staffer during the Mahama-led administration, by NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, until now.

Mr. Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, is said to have made the allegation in a statement to the Police following a charge of publication of false news slapped on him.

According to the convenor, Abronye DC has also alleged, in the past, that he (Barker-Vormawor) was paid GH¢20,000 monthly as an advisor to former President John Mahama.

Writing from remand, where he is being kept for treason felony charges, Mr. Barker-Vormawor noted that he ignored these allegations because he is not enthused by the current politics, adding that, “one does not interrogate why a fly is drawn to excrement.”

ALSO READ:

Fix The Country demo

Be in the courtroom on Friday, attendance speaks volumes – Efia Odo tells ‘Fix…

Bagbin speaks on ‘fix the country’ campaign

“A person who lives in the gutters craves companionship, and I have little appetite for the gutter politics the 4th Republic has normalised.”

In his statement dated February 20, the Cambridge PhD student also pointed out that he held his tongue because of the respect he has for the Ghana Civil Service.

“As civil servants, we have sworn oaths of secrecy, discretion and non-partisanship,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Barker-Vormawor has denied the allegations made against him. According to him, in April, 2013, he was seconded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to serve as a liaison between the Ministry and the Presidency.

“My Secondment Letter was signed by the current secretary to the Cabinet of President Nana Akufo-Addo. At the time, she was Director of Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Consistent with the practice of the Civil Service, I remained at all times a staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this role, I discharged my duties to the institution of the Civil Service and was subject, at all times, to the direction of the Civil Service, even at the Presidency.

“Also, I was at all times on my Civil Service pay, earning between 800 cedis to 1,000 cedis net monthly,” he stated.

Again, the convenor indicated that he has furnished the Police with the list of officers appointed by the former President, under the office of the Presidential Act, which does not bear his name.

To bring finality to the matter, Mr. Vormawor has entreated the Foreign Affairs Ministry to take steps to clarify his status as a foreign service officer during the period of his secondment to the office of the President.